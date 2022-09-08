Two people die and third injured in collision at Stainton
- Published
Two people have died and a third has been injured in a collision between two cars on the A65 at Stainton.
Cumbria Police said the crash happened just after midnight and involved a Citroën Saxo and a Vauxhall Antara.
The occupants of the Saxo, a man and woman, both aged 20 and from Kendal, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Antara, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what police have described as "significant injuries".
The road was closed for a number of hours while officers carried out an investigation at the scene.
Specially trained officers are supporting the families of the deceased.
