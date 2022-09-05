Ullswater road resurfacing: Residents warned of disruption
Drivers face a 50-mile (80km) diversion as improvement and resurfacing work starts on a key Lake District road.
The A592 alongside Ullswater will be closed in stages between 08:00 and 17:00 on week days between Deepdale and the A66 at Rheged near Penrith.
Residents living along the route have been warned they might not have vehicle access to their homes at times.
Cumbria County Council says the work is necessary for safety and will be completed by the end of December.
The work along the 23-mile (38km) stretch is being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and will be carried out in five stages after the A592 was identified as needing safety improvements.
Councillor Keith Little, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "It is very important that we make the improvements not only for car users, but for people who walk, ride horses and cycle too.
"Our priority is public safety, and I am pleased that we are making these improvements proactively on the A592.
"These road improvements are necessary for safety, so that residents and tourists can enjoy everything that Cumbria has to offer and feel safe while doing so."
The authority says it "will make every effort to maintain access for residents, "but as the road is narrow and because the resurfacing materials need time to cool, it may not be possible.
It has asked those living close to road to leave their cars outside the works area.
Mr Little said residents have been given contacts for the traffic management team, and plans have been drawn up with emergency services and mountain rescue teams in case of any problems.
