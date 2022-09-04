Piel Island: King soaked in alcohol to claim island crown
- Published
A former submarine electrician has been crowned as the monarch of a tiny Cumbrian island.
Aaron Sanderson, 33, was anointed with beer as part of his coronation on 50-acre Piel Island on Saturday.
The title of King or Queen of Piel is bestowed upon the landlord of the island's pub, the Ship Inn.
Mr Sanderson, who was selected from dozens of applicants, said he used to visit the island as a child and loved its "stunning beauty".
Former king, Rod Scarr, conducted the ceremonial honours as a jug of beer was poured over his successor's head.
Mr Sanderson, a former Barrow BAE worker, took over running the 300-year-old pub earlier this year.
He was chosen from a list of more than 30 applicants by Barrow Borough Council, which is the custodian of Piel.
It received more than 190 expressions of interest to run the pub after it advertised the post in January.
The island hosts an array of wildlife and is home to the ruins of the 14th Century Piel Castle as well as three houses.
The tradition of appointing a "monarch" for Piel Island relates to an event in the 15th Century.
On 5 June 1487, an army hoping to overthrow Henry VII landed on the island with a 10-year-old boy named Lambert Simnel who was promoted as the rightful heir to the English throne but was, in reality, of humble origin.
The men camped overnight on the island before setting off for London.
The rebellion was crushed at the Battle of Stoke Field, near Newark in Nottinghamshire.
In the 1800s, patrons of the Ship Inn drew on the story and decided Piel Island should have its own monarch.
