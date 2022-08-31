Lake District fell runner remembered by bursary
A bursary has been created in memory of a Kendal fell runner to support the development of a young person in the sport.
The Pete Bland bursary will see an annual payment of up to £500 awarded to one person each year.
Pete Bland was a prominent Lakeland fell runner throughout the 1960s and early 70s who won several races in Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Mr Bland, who ran a Kendal running shop, died from Covid-19 in 2020.
The bursary has been announced by the organisers of Grasmere Lakeland Sports and Show, which resumed at the weekend after being cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic.
The show's sports and field manager Deborah Black said: "We were so pleased to be able to remember Pete Bland, fostering the future sporting generation is very much what we do.
"Pete had been involved in fell running for years and he always had time for anyone - he was always happy to pass on his experience in the sport to youngsters."
Mr Bland had organised the Kentmere Horseshoe race for 40 years and for a decade he was the manager of the England Mountain Running team.
The sport remains part of his family's lives - his widow Anne, a marathon runner, and son Matt organised the fell races at Grasmere Sports this year.
Chairman John Hibbert said: "Fostering grassroots talent development was close to Pete's heart and his widow, Anne, is delighted that up-and-coming runners will be supported by a bursary that bears Pete's name.
"His name was synonymous with fell running and he leaves a huge hole in the fell and trail running community. He was first and foremost a racer and a champion at many famous fell events."
The 2022 winner of the Pete Bland Senior Guides' Race at Grasmere Sports was 18-year-old Grant Finlay, who completed it in 13 minutes and 32 seconds.
