Barrow: Councillors refuse permission for DJ night on derelict land
A proposed DJ night at a derelict industrial estate has been refused permission over safety fears and noise.
Pitch Up Events had applied for a licence to serve alcohol and play music at Salthouse Mills in Barrow, Cumbria, for hundreds of people on Saturday.
Cumbria Police said revellers could fall into the nearby docks and drown.
Barrow Council's licensing sub-committee has issued a prevention notice. The event firm said it would "keep trying" to address concerns.
Sgt Joanne Smith from the Cumbria force told a meeting of the sub-committee: "It's near to the docks, there's a risk of people falling into the water, going into the water."
The meeting also heard the site for the proposed Salthaus Project was littered with scrap metal.
Sgt Smith also said there was a risk revellers could get into alcohol-fuelled arguments and use the debris as weapons, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The area is not well-lit which, to me, poses a risk of violence against women and girls," she added.
James Howden, a director at Pitch Up Events Ltd, said any areas with scrap metal and rusting cars would be fenced off.
He said lighting would be installed and referred to "ongoing works" that were taking place to address the uneven surface at the site.
"If it's wet and there's standing water and we think it's unsafe, it won't go ahead," he said.
He told councillors he could not think of a "better event space" in the town than Salthouse Mills.
Geoff Dowker, who works in environmental protection at the council, said there was potentially asbestos on the site and that environmental health would have wanted sampling to have been done.
He said this was requested from the applicant but had not been provided by the time of the meeting.
Licensing sub-committee chairman councillor Bill McEwan said concerns over noise from music and people leaving the event were a factor in refusing the application.
