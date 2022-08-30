Lake District paddleboarder died after falling into water, inquest hears
- Published
A man drowned after falling into Ullswater while paddleboarding, an inquest has heard.
Olumide Favour Giwa, 26, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, got into difficulty near Aira Point, close to the ferry pier, on 7 August.
A four-day search involved the use of sonar equipment and aircraft before his body was found.
An inquest into Mr Giwa's death has been formally opened at Cockermouth Coroners' Court.
A friend of Mr Giwa was reported to have raised the alarm when he began struggling.
Search teams including the coastguard, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, Maryport Inshore Rescue and members of both Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and the North West Underwater Search Team.
Mr Giwa's family were kept up to date on the efforts to find him, the inquest heard.
His body was found on 11 August and Cumbria Police had said the death was "not being treated as suspicious".
A statement provided by Mr Giwa's step-father confirmed his formal identification at the inquest opened by Robert Cohen.
The coroner said: "The circumstances reported to the court is that Mr Giwa was participating in paddleboarding on Ullswater, fell into the water and that his body was discovered some time later."
The hearing was adjourned to a preliminary date of 16 February.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.