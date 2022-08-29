Charlotte Mason: Tales of pioneer school sought
Memories of a school founded by a Victorian educational pioneer are being sought ahead of a celebration in 2023.
Charlotte Mason founded her House of Education in Ambleside, Cumbria, in 1892, and starting a global teaching movement.
The University of Cumbria, which incorporated the school, is planning events with The Armitt Museum.
Organisers said they wanted anecdotes and artefacts showing school life.
As well as setting up her school, Ms Mason also wrote a guide on home schooling that is still used today.
Her school and home schooling guide were initially aimed at governesses to improve the quality of education provided to children.
University campus director Professor Lois Mansfield said: "Charlotte Mason was a truly remarkable woman.
"Although an iconic figure in the States, Australasia, Canada, Japan and India, where millions of pupils are home-schooled, Charlotte Mason's methods live on here in only a handful of schools and learning groups.
"We want to share her life's work and demonstrate how her philosophies are as relevant now as they ever were."
An international conference will be taking place in Cumbria in July 2023 in partnership with the US division of the Charlotte Mason Institute.
