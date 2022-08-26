Langwathby Bridge reopens weeks ahead of schedule
Refurbishment work to a Cumbrian bridge has been completed weeks ahead of schedule.
Langwathby Bridge on the A686, reopened after £480,000 was spent on reconstructing the road foundations of the structure and resurfacing work through the village.
Work, which began last month, had been due to be completed by mid-September.
Diversions of about 10 miles had been put in place while the work was carried out.
Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, thanked residents, businesses and visitors for their patience.
"This is fantastic news for the residents and businesses in Langwathby, we hope that these improvements will last for many years to come," he said.
The metal bridge over the River Eden was constructed after its 300-year-old sandstone predecessor was destroyed by floods on 25 March 1968.
When it was built it was only intended as a temporary solution, expected to last for 10 years.
Claire Driver, Cumbria county councillor for Alston and East Fellside said: "The essential works on the bridge were planned to run in parallel with the road works through the village to avoid separate closures and disruption, which worked very well."
