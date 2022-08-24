Lake District's awarding-winning mountain rescue dog Skye the border collie dies
- Published
The Lake District's longest serving mountain rescue dog who "won hearts" and saved lives has died.
Skye the border collie, who served for 11 years before retiring in 2020, "was set free of pain" on Saturday at the age of 16, her owner John Leadbetter said.
Mr Leadbetter said her death had left a "void" but he took comfort in the fact her life had been "action packed".
Earlier this year she won a PDSA Order of Merit award for her service.
Skye had been involved in more than 200 searches in Cumbria as part of the Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs, and been on operations in Lancashire, the Pennines and Scotland.
Her final callout with Kendal Mountain Rescue Team was on 11 September 2020, when she helped search for a woman who was later reported safe.
In a Facebook tribute, Mr Leadbetter said: "It is with a tear-drenched keyboard and shaky hands that I write these words, to let you all know that on Saturday we said goodbye Skye."
He said Skye had collapsed and an examination by a vet revealed organ abnormalities requiring an operation.
However, Mr Leadbetter said: "We discussed that any type of operation would have been high risk for Skye with her years and so we made the hardest decision, for Skye's dignity, for her quality of life and as a mark of respect for all those years she has looked after the human aspect of her life, we made the call.
"We set Skye free from pain."
Mr Leadbetter said her role along with other search dogs had been "invaluable" helping rescue teams cover large areas and picking up human scents on the wind.
Before retiring, she also visited schools and groups as part of safety campaigns.
He added: "She was my mountain buddy, a true companion in all that life could throw at us.
"We have had mountain adventures, she urinated down me on her first helicopter training mission. Battled the fiercest of storms.
"And each time she just knew when to give me the comforting paw or the checking glance, to reassure me."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.