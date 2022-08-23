Brampton crash: Teenage boys in court charged with attempted murder
Two 15-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Brampton.
The teenagers from North Cumbria appeared before Carlisle Youth Court.
The court heard pedestrian Harvey Oliver, 19, was taken to hospital following the crash, which involved a sky blue Audi, on Carlisle Road, Brampton, on Friday.
He has since been released from hospital.
During a 50-minute hearing in front in front of a district judge, the teenagers spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses. Relatives of the duo were also present in court.
After some legal submissions, one solicitor indicated there would be no plea by his client to the attempted murder charge. A lawyer acting for the other teenager indicated a plea of not guilty.
District judge John Temperley sent the case to Carlisle Crown Court.
The two teens, one of whom faces separate charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, are due to appear again on 27 September.
A third male arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.
