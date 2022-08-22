GPs in Cumbria to pilot prescriptions for cycling and walking to improve health
- Published
GPs in Cumbria are to prescribe walking and cycling to try and improve patient mental and physical health.
Last year Cumbria County Council unveiled its 15-year plan to improve cycling and walking paths in areas such as Carlisle and Kendal.
Now it has been chosen to receive £1.5m Department of Transport funding to promote walking and cycling to reduce reliance on the NHS.
Eleven authorities in England will run the pilot scheme over three years.
The government said it was rolling out schemes across the country that would allow GPs to refer patients to take part in activity groups.
The government said authorities must improve infrastructure alongside the three-year trial so people feel safe taking part in the activities.
'Good for health'
It comes as part of the government's Gear Change Plan published in 2020 and aims to evaluate the impact of these activities on individuals' health, such as reduced GP appointments and reliance on medication.
A county council spokesman said: "Cycling and walking more often is good for our health and wellbeing, the environment and the local economy.
"During the height of Covid, less traffic on our roads resulted in cleaner air and quieter streets, transforming the environment in our towns and city.
"We now have an opportunity to help maintain this interest and ensure people have the choice to take short journeys on foot or by bike, rather than use their cars.
"The proven way of encouraging more of us to walk and cycle is by providing routes that are coherent, direct, safe, comfortable and attractive."