Whitehaven: Service marks 75th anniversary of pit disaster
A memorial service has taken place to mark the 75th anniversary of one of Cumbria's worst pit disasters.
One hundred and four men died following an explosion at Whitehaven's William Pit on 15 August 1947.
During an open-air service at the site of the former pit head on North Shore, the names of those who died were read out, prayers were said and wreaths were laid.
William Pit produced coal for 150 years before closing in 1955.
The explosion happened when routine firing of explosive charges ignited methane - known as firedamp - and coal dust.
Fourteen men were killed outright, and the rest succumbed to carbon monoxide created by the blast.
Three miners were found alive underground 20 hours later by rescuers.
The service was organised by Pit Crack, a group of former West Cumbria miners who meet regularly for a "chat and a brew".
One of those who laid a wreath was Ronnie Calvin, whose father died in the disaster and who went on to work at the mine himself a few years later.
