Body found in Ullswater search for missing paddleboarder
A man's body has been recovered during a search for a paddleboarder who went missing after falling into water in the Lake District.
Search teams made the discovery at Ullswater late on Thursday afternoon.
A man aged in his mid-20s and from the Rochdale area was reported to have got into difficulties on Sunday at Aira Point, near to the ferry stop.
Formal identification has yet to take place but the missing's man family was told of the discovery, police said.
The death was not being treated as suspicious, Cumbria Police added.
