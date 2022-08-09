Ullswater: Third day of search for missing paddleboarder
A search is continuing for a paddleboarder who has gone missing in the Lake District.
Emergency services were called to Ullswater on Sunday after the man, from Greater Manchester, fell into the water.
Cumbria Police said he was with a friend at Aira Point, close to the ferry stop, when he went under.
The emergency services and coastguard have resumed their search. The man's family has been informed.
