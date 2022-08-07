Cumbria University: Listed-building campus plan approved
Plans for a flagship new campus for Cumbria University have been approved by city council planners.
The £77.5m Carlisle Citadels campus will include a medical school run jointly with Imperial College London.
The site incorporates the Grade I-listed Citadel rotundas along with and other heritage features, such as the Woolworths building.
Planning permission has now been approved and it is hoped construction will begin early next year.
Facilities will include a 200-seater lecture theatre, café, the Carlisle Business Exchange centre and publicly accessible amenity spaces.
David Chesser from Cumbria University's strategic lead on the project, said: "The historic nature of the site does present us with challenges, but we feel its uniqueness gives us the opportunity to bring back to life some incredible heritage assets alongside new digitally enabled, flexible teaching and academic facilities."
Vice-chancellor Professor Julie Mennell said: "A truly transformational project, the new Citadels campus will increase the accessibility, reach and impact of our academic offer.
"The central location of the state-of-the-art campus will also add vibrancy to the city centre increasing activity, footfall and investment, and support our region's post-Covid recovery."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is providing £50m towards the project, with the council and university meeting the rest.
