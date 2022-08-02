Striding Edge fall: Walker airlifted to hospital

Rescue scenePAtterdale Mountain Rescue Team
The woman was treated at the scene by Striding Edge by medics

A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after being injured in a fall near the summit of one of the highest Lake District fells.

The woman had lost her footing while negotiating the "bad step" on Striding Edge on Monday and fell about 32ft (10m) down the rocky chute.

The Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team attended along with two helicopters.

The casualty, who had suffered serious injuries, was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The woman was treated at the scene by Great North Air Ambulance medics before being transferred to a stretcher and winched off the mountain by the coastguard helicopter.

PAtterdale Mountain Rescue
The casualty was winched off the mountain

The four-hour rescue involved 13 Patterdale team members.

A spokesman said: "The team would like to thank GNAAS and the Coastguard for some great team work which made this another efficient rescue.

"We also wish our casualty a rapid recovery and hope to see her walking in the Lakes again very soon."

PAtterdale Mountain Rescue Team
One of the rescue helicopters landed near Red Tarn

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics