Striding Edge fall: Walker airlifted to hospital
A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after being injured in a fall near the summit of one of the highest Lake District fells.
The woman had lost her footing while negotiating the "bad step" on Striding Edge on Monday and fell about 32ft (10m) down the rocky chute.
The Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team attended along with two helicopters.
The casualty, who had suffered serious injuries, was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
The woman was treated at the scene by Great North Air Ambulance medics before being transferred to a stretcher and winched off the mountain by the coastguard helicopter.
The four-hour rescue involved 13 Patterdale team members.
A spokesman said: "The team would like to thank GNAAS and the Coastguard for some great team work which made this another efficient rescue.
"We also wish our casualty a rapid recovery and hope to see her walking in the Lakes again very soon."
