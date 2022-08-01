Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District.
Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking".
The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale, and a short section of road at Elterwater Common.
It also covers a stretch of the A591 south of Waterhead, near Ambleside.
Illegally or poorly parked cars on the narrow roads have also led to difficulties of access for emergency services responding to incidents.
Councillor Keith Little, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "There have been a number of issues on these routes in recent years, and our first priority must be public safety and ensuring our road network is safe, reliable and accessible for local people and for tourists visiting this beautiful area.
"It is vital that we are able to identify solutions that ensure the accessibility of bus services and emergency vehicles, as well as promoting sustainable travel by prohibiting vehicles from parking on roadsides and causing mayhem for other road users.
"I am hopeful that these measures will result in a much-improved travel experience, whilst ensuring access for emergency vehicles and so that important bus services are able to run on time, and without obstruction."
The order, starting from Monday, bans any vehicle from waiting at any time, on any day and to load or unload at any time, including blue badge holders.
