Carlisle: Future of Turkish baths needs clarity, say campaigners
Uncertainty over the fate of Carlisle's 138-year-old Turkish baths needs to be cleared up, campaigners say.
The building is set to close in September when the adjacent 1970s swimming pool is demolished to make way for the railway station expansion.
Although the James Street baths are Grade I listed, campaigners say no provision has been made about who will run the site in the future.
Supporters want the baths transferred to community ownership.
The uncertainty comes as the new £27m Sands Centre, housing new swimming facilities, is due to open in late autumn.
Staff from the city council's leisure operator, GLL, will move to the new pool, which will potentially leave the Turkish Baths with no-one running it.
The Friends of Carlisle's Victorian and Turkish Baths want the city council to devise a separate contract with GLL to keep the baths open.
At a meeting of Carlisle City Council, the group asked what financial provision had been made in the maintenance programme which will be transferred to the new Cumberland Council.
Council leader John Mallinson said that while no commitments could be made to the future of the baths, all aspects were being considered and a business case will be submitted to scrutiny.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said subsidy to the rate payer for those using the baths is £24 per person.
Carlisle City Council is also waiting for an answer from the Cumberland Council leadership on whether they are prepared to take it over.
The campaign group has written to the leaders of the city, county and new unitary council proposing a "short-term fix".
Chair of the Friends Julie Minns said: "We understand that not knowing when and for how long the Turkish baths might have to close... makes it difficult to agree a contract for their operation.
"But that work is not due to start until January at the earliest. We have therefore proposed that executive councillors agree a contract with GLL to operate the baths until the end of December.
"This way residents, the council and GLL all have certainty about when the baths will and will not be open."
