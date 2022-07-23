Closed Cockermouth school could become special needs site
A primary school being closed due to a lack of pupils could become a special educational needs (SEN) centre.
The closure of St Joseph's in Cockermouth was confirmed in April but Cumbria County Council is seeking to make it a unit for 40 SEN pupils.
It would provide sixth form spaces for Mayfield School in Whitehaven, which is increasing places from 197 to 230.
Plans have been submitted saying St Joseph's is in "reasonable condition" but some alterations would be needed.
The council said St Joseph's was "ideally suited" to become an SEN school, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Alterations would include a single-storey extension, new workshop, greenhouse, two summer houses, minor internal alterations and a vehicle turning area with parking zone and external works.
As part of the council's £1m investment in SEN provision, James Rennie School in Carlisle would also receive new SEN facilities to alleviate the "significant pressure" on pupil places heading into the autumn term.
The former St Edmunds Church building in Carlisle would also be converted to create a sixth-form campus.
