Sellafield police officer in court over indecent images
- Published
A Sellafield-based police officer has appeared in court charged with possessing more than 18,000 indecent photographs of children.
Shaun Mandale faces a total of six charges, dating between February 2020 and July 2021.
The 45-year-old Civil Nuclear Constabulary officer, of Belvedere Street, Workington, entered no plea at Carlisle Crown Court.
He was granted conditional bail and the case was adjourned until 21 October.
Court papers show that three charges allege the serving officer made indecent images of children — 7,886 classed in category A, the most serious; 2,597 in category B; and 7,651 category C.
A fourth charge alleges the possession of indecent photographs of youngsters, a fifth the possession of 96 extreme pornographic images said to feature bestiality, and a sixth possession of prohibited images of children.
Mr Mandale was not legally represented in court because the barrister instructed in his case was said to be involved in the ongoing strikes by lawyers seeking improved pay and conditions.
As a result, Judge Ian Unsworth QC concluded it would not be appropriate for pleas to be entered.
In granting Mr Mandale bail, he was told he must not have unsupervised contact with any child aged under 18.
