M6 near Carlisle closed after lorry fire melts road surface
The M6 northbound near Carlisle is closed for resurfacing after a lorry fire melted the road surface.
Two HGVs collided between junction 44 for the city and 45 for Gretna at about 19:00 BST on Thursday, which forced the road to shut.
Highways North West said the severity of the blaze means the surface will need to be repaired on Friday.
The work is expected to last until lunchtime and a series of diversions have been set up for travellers.
The southbound carriageway, between the same junctions, was also closed due to a second collision.
One lane has since reopened southbound.
Drivers heading north are advised to:
- Follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M6 northbound at J44 and take the third exit at the roundabout on to the A7 northbound
- Continue on the A7 northbound towards Longtown
- After leaving Longtown, turn left and join the A6071
- At Guardsmill Interchange (J45), turn right and continue on the A74(M)
