Plans drawn up amid doctor shortage at Whitehaven A&E
The A&E department at West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven may be forced close overnight due to a lack of staff, the trust that runs it has warned.
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCICFT) said "a national shortage" of emergency doctors is making it hard to maintain services around the clock.
However, the trust stated that there is no threat of the unit being shut down.
It has sought to clarify the situation following rumours on social media.
Large parts of the hospital were bulldozed, rebuilt and refurbished including the A&E department as part of a £90m refurbishment which reopened in 2015.
In a statement, NCICFT said: "We are absolutely not planning to close the A&E department at West Cumberland Hospital.
"In fact, we are working very hard to make sure we can maintain services in the face of potential staff shortages.
"We know there is a national shortage of emergency doctors and there is a risk that we may be unable to provide appropriate overnight cover in the future.
"Like any responsible NHS organisation it is essential that we have a strong business continuity plan in place which we can follow in the event of there not being enough staff in the department on some occasions.
"Our priority is making sure we can continue to provide a safe service to patients in west Cumbria at all times."
The overnights shifts under threat run from 23:00 to 06:00.
