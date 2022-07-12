Newcastle United to install safe standing for fans
Newcastle United will install a safe standing section at St James' Park, the club has confirmed.
Rail seating will be put in place in part of the away section over the summer with an area in a home stand proposed for 2023.
The move comes after the government approved safe standing areas for Premier League and Championship clubs.
Fans are being urged not to stand during matches until the new sections are in place.
The first area of rail seating, which allows fans to stand as well as sit and has been trialled at other clubs, will be installed in the front section of the away area of the Leazes End stand.
'Safe as possible'
The club said it would not look at the home stands until 2023 to "avoid major disruption to season ticket holders".
Designated standing areas have not been seen at Premier League grounds since the adoption of all-seater stadiums in the early 1990s - a recommendation of the Taylor Report following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when 97 fans died.
Dave Gregory, head of safety and security at Newcastle United, said: "I'd like to emphasise that supporters will still not be permitted to stand at this time, but the addition of rail seating will add an enhanced safety provision in an elevated part of the stadium.
"We are committed to making St James' Park as safe as possible for everyone, and we look forward to working with our supporters to identify an area for fans who may wish to stand in future."
