Climber killed in Dow Crag fall
- Published
A man has died in a fall while climbing in the Lake District.
Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said they were called to Dow Crag, near Coniston, at about 16:20 GMT on Saturday to reports of a climber suffering a head injury.
The man was winched aboard a coastguard helicopter but "tragically had not survived his fall", a spokesman said.
A second person who had become "cragfast" was helped by other climbers and escorted down by the rescue team.
The mountain rescue spokesman said the team sent its "sincere condolences" to the family and friend of the man who died.
It was one of four call-outs on Saturday for the volunteer team, with other incidents including two missing teenagers and a mother and son lost at the top of Old Man Coniston.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.