Newcastle motorbike rider seriously injured in crash
A motorbike rider was seriously injured in a crash involving two cars, police have said.
A 51-year-old man from the Newcastle area was riding a black Yamaha motorbike on the A686 between Hartside and Alston in Cumbria when he was injured at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday.
A blue Ford Focus and a green MG were also involved, Cumbria Police said.
The rider was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary. The MG driver suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
