Sneckyeat Gypsy and traveller site approved despite opposition
A council has decided to allocate a former landfill site as an area for use by Gypsies and travellers, despite local objections.
Copeland Borough Council voted to approve plans to use Whitehaven's Sneckyeat industrial estate as part of its legal obligation to provide a site.
An objector in the public gallery said the decision was "a whitewash" and the councillors "represent nothing".
The use of the site will now go out to further public consultation.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said local authorities are required by law to allocate areas in their Local Plans that could potentially be used for permanent Gypsy and traveller communities.
It said the public had been asked to comment on two possible sites, at Sneckyeat and Greenbank.
Whitehaven Town Council objected to both sites at a meeting in April, stating that a rural area would be more suitable.
The Greenback option was later dropped.
'Unsafe'
Whitehaven town councillor Edwin Dinsdale, who brought a petition against the plans to the meeting, submitted questions about the potential costs of the site.
Copeland mayor Mike Starkie said the council did not know the cost and were "acting here as the planning authority, not the provider... in accordance with our statutory responsibility".
The authority was also asked why the Lake District National Park was excluded from the consultation and Mr Starkie said that a need was not identified in the rural areas.
Councillor Gemma Dinsdale said she also had concerns about the site, as "when the allotment committee put forward for it to be used as an allotment site, it was deemed as unsafe to do so, because issues with metals under the ground, a build-up of methane gas and multiple other reasons".
"Every person deserves to live in a safe place," she said.
The meeting was told any issues would be addressed through the planning process.
As councillors voted to accept the plans, an objector stood up and called out from the public gallery that the decision was " a whitewash".
Told by the chair to sit down, he refused, saying councillors were "supposed to represent the people, you represent nothing".
A further public consultation will now take place over the plans.
