Cycling cellist completes 2,000-mile musical ride
A former vicar has completed a 2,000-mile bike ride across Europe with his cello.
Kenneth Wilson, from Renwick, Cumbria, played concerts on his instrument, called Libre, along the route from Carlisle to Rome, culminating with a performance in front of the Vatican.
Upon completion of his six-week journey, Mr Wilson said he had wanted to ride from the "edge to the heart" of the Roman Empire.
He praised those who helped him.
Mr Wilson told the BBC he had had "so many adventures" and "had so much help and encouragement along the way".
"Sometimes I thought I wouldn't make it," he said, adding he could not remember what motivated him to do the trip in the first place but it "just seemed like a good idea at the time".
He is planning to release an album about his journey.
