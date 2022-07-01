Cumbria rapist 'who showed no remorse' jailed for 24 years
- Published
A "sadistic" rapist who failed to show "the slightest sign of remorse" has been jailed for 24 years.
Andrew Burrows raped both a woman and a child as he terrorised and inflicted "pain and torture" on his victims, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The 57-year-old, of West Woodburn, near Hexham, was convicted of 23 offences, all of which were committed in Cumbria.
Sentencing, Judge Nicholas Barker said Burrows' "callousness" was "staggering to the point of being evil".
Burrows, who had denied the charges, was convicted by a jury following a two-week trial.
'A monster'
Victim impact statements from some of those affected were read out in court.
One woman raped by Burrows' described his crimes as "life-changing" and "disgusting".
"I never thought there would be a reason to wish the death penalty on anyone," she said.
"Now I am not so sure."
Another said they had suffered flashbacks and were left contemplating suicide.
A third defiantly said they wished to be considered a survivor and not a victim.
The sexual offending carried out by Burrows, they said, had been "at the hands of a monster".
Burrows was convicted of nine charges of rape, one of which involved a child under 13.
He was also convicted of multiple sexual assaults.
The judge said one offence involved "sadistic" physical mistreatment, including the holding of a gun to the head.
Judith McCullough, for the defence, said Burrows had "begun to face up to the stark reality of his future" over the last couple of months.
The judge concluded Burrows was a dangerous offender who must serve 16 years behind bars before being considered for release.
Burrows must also sign the sex offenders' register for life and serve an extended three-year licence period.
"You were devious and manipulative for your own ends," the judge added.
"You have not shown the slightest sign of remorse for your offending and the impact this has had on your victims."
