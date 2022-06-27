Barristers' strike at Carlisle Crown Court delays cases
A number of criminal cases at Carlisle Crown Court have been delayed as barristers took part in strike action.
Across England and Wales, criminal lawyers are taking industrial action over pay and conditions.
Defendants were notified in court that their barristers had confirmed they would not be attending as they were supporting the action.
The friend of one woman awaiting sentencing said the delay had meant more stress and expense for her.
Nicole Charters, from Aspatria, who was at court to support her friend, said it had cost £20 to travel to Carlisle by bus because trains were affected by other strike action.
"I think it is a bit of a joke because we have travelled far to get here for [a hearing of] about two seconds," she said.
"It has been stressful. It is not just hard for her; it is hard for her family and her friends. Obviously we don't know what is going to happen and it is another two weeks of stress."
The case against her friend was delayed for a fortnight.
A 68-year-old Workington man due to receive his punishment for stalking and theft also had his case delayed for a week.
A 76-year-old Workington man due to enter his pleas to alleged possession of class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply said he was given no advance warning that his barrister would be absent.
A provisional trial date was set and his case was adjourned until 5 September.
Elsewhere at the court, a jury trial entering its second week was not affected.
Barristers are due to strike again on Tuesday with industrial action due to escalate and increase by one day a week until a proposed five-day walkout in July.
