Heversham crash: Motorcyclist's death leaves 'gaping hole' in family
A death of motorcyclist in a collision with a van has "left a gaping hole" in the hearts of his family, a tribute has said.
Curtis Banks, 22, from Milnthorpe, Cumbria, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A6 at Heversham on Friday.
Cumbria Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a Honda 25cc and a Ford panel van.
Mr Banks' family paid tribute to their "beautiful boy, with the most beautiful soul, who was loved by everyone".
The statement added: "He has left a gaping hole in our hearts that will never be filled and we are truly broken. "
