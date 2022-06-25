Langwathby Bridge closure for major refurbishment
- Published
A bridge in Cumbria is to close to vehicles for eight weeks while it undergoes a major refurbishment.
The £480,000 project also involves resurfacing the A686 leading up to it through the village of Langwathby.
Cumbria County Council said a fully signed diversion would be in place until the work ends on 23 September.
Walkers and cyclists taking part in Coast-to-Coast challenges will not be affected, with a safe way through the works maintained.
There will be a full-depth reconstruction of the road foundations from the bridge towards the village, resurfacing from the bridge to the junction of the B6412 Culgaith, and works to resolve the long-standing issues with the bridge deck on structure.
Claire Driver, county councillor for Alston and East Fellside, said: "The essential works have been programmed to run in parallel with the road works through the village to avoid separate closures of eight and four-week periods at a later date.
"Whilst there is never a good time to close a road, our contractors have to work around the environmental window for river works and also when the weather is better to help the material to cure.
"I would like to thank residents, businesses and visitors in advance for their patience and co-operation whilst this work is carried out which will greatly improve the road surface condition for many years to come."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.