Motorcyclist killed in collision with a van at Heversham
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van in South Cumbria.
The crash happened at about 08:10 BST on the A6 at Heversham and the man, who was in his 20s and from Milnthorpe, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cumbria Police said the road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for much of the day.
The van driver was not injured in the collision but investigators have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
