Carlisle abattoir worker fined for cattle-deaths failings
- Published
A slaughterman has been sentenced for failing to follow procedures while killing cattle at an abattoir.
John Gibson may have removed animals' heads before they were dead on four occasions in May last year, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
He admitted four charges of causing or permitting a dressing procedure (removing the heads) before the animals had bled for 30 seconds.
The 40-year-old, of Mount Pleasant Road, Carlisle, was fined £583.
Prosecutor Pam Ward told the court Gibson had been a licensed slaughterman working at an approved abattoir on the Kingstown industrial estate in Carlisle.
As part of the slaughter process, bovine animals are stunned before a process known as "sticking" - the severing of arteries and veins - is carried out.
Animals must then be allowed to bleed until an absence of signs of life is certified and 30 seconds had elapsed. Only then can the animals be beheaded.
But during a routine review of camera footage, it emerged that Gibson had not followed official guidance on four separate dates.
'Carried away'
He had failed, said Mrs Ward, to allow cattle to bleed for the full 30 seconds before he undertook the "dressing" procedure.
Specifically, Mrs Ward said, this was the removal of animals' heads.
Gibson told the court: "I just got carried away when I was doing it."
Lead magistrate Jill Robinson said: "Mr Gibson, in your own words you got carried away; too engrossed in your work. However, animals have suffered because of your work."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.