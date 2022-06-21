Cleator Moor: Concrete chimney to aid Sellafield demolition
- Published
Plans to build a 15m-wide concrete structure to test technology to be used in the demolition of a Sellafield chimney have been unveiled.
Copeland Council has received a planning application for the construction on land at Leconfield Industrial Estate in Cleator Moor.
The pipe-shaped structure, designed to imitate a chimney barrel, will be used to trial a new hydraulic platform.
If successful the equipment will be used to demolish the chimney.
It has been developed by technology specialists, the Adapt joint venture.
Adapt told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that trials would take two years and after completion the land would be cleared and returned to a similar condition to its "current state."
An Industrial Solutions Hub is currently being constructed on the industrial site which will aid the decommissioning of Sellafield nuclear plant.
Adapt said: "We feel that this development will showcase the upcoming redevelopment of the Leconfield innovation quarter on this innovative project for our local nuclear site."
Adapt said that trialling of the specialist demolition platform would be followed by the trialling of concrete cutting and removal of cut blocks from the mock-up chimney.
"The cutting of two rows of blocks from the mock-up will be carried out to prove the capability of all the equipment working together," a spokesman added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.