Carlisle heroin dealer jailed after drugs found in his home
A drug dealer has been jailed after police seized heroin, cash and drugs equipment from his home.
Alistair Pape admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, during an appearance at Carlisle Crown Court.
The 39-year-old, from Garden Street in Carlisle, was charged after officers served a drugs warrant at his home on 25 March.
Pape, who has a history of drug-related convictions, was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
'Inevitable outcome'
Judith McCullough, defending, said Pape had come to losing his life amid spiralling drug use and during three months on remand he had been dangerously ill and received emergency medical treatment.
Pape had been addressing his use of drugs, attempted to take college courses and wished to lead clean, law-abiding life, Ms McCullough said.
"It is hoped that these proceedings could be a catalyst for change for this defendant."
Jailing Pape, Judge Richard Archer told him: "When police searched your home and discovered evidence of your drug dealing, I suspect you rather knew then what the inevitable outcome of that behaviour would be."
Cumbria Constabulary said disrupting the drugs supply chain was a priority for the force.
Investigating officer Det Con James Gisborne said: "Drugs criminals should know that we will target them robustly and bring them to justice."
