Jail after £44k of cocaine found in Just Eat bag on M6
A cocaine courier whose cargo worth up to £44,000 was found inside a Just Eat delivery bag has been jailed.
Shimat Tshinyoka, 31, was driving a BMW 116 series northbound on the M6 when he was pulled over between Penrith and Carlisle in July 2020.
He told officers he had been to see family in Liverpool but when his car was searched a 892g compressed block of the Class A drug was uncovered.
Tshinyoka, of Maryhill, Glasgow, was jailed for 28 months.
At Carlisle Crown Court he admitted possessing cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply.
The court heard his car was searched after police officers smelt cannabis.
They found about 3.5g of the Class B drug in a small tub in a centre console of the car but a further search led them to the cocaine.
The court heard the drug had a purity of 24%, was cut ready for onward street supply and potentially worth up to £44,000.
'Difficult financial time'
A mobile phone was also seized and contained messages which indicated street dealing.
Prosecutor Joe Allman said: "It is clear that he was operating as a courier and to some extent a dealer himself."
Andrew Gurney, defending, said Tshinyoka had been a "low-level dealer of cannabis" which he was doing "during Covid as a way of funding during a difficult financial time"
He said he had been offered £100 to "take a package from A to B", was instructed not to look inside and did not know exactly what it was, the court heard.
Tshinyoka, of Avenuepark Street, a man of previous good character, the court heard, was said to be a carer for his father, and also managed his brother's music studio.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC concluded that mobile phone analysis indicated the defendant was a low-level supplier of both cocaine and cannabis.
