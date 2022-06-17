Sir John Laing Furness Abbey statue plan rejected
Plans to put up a businessman's statue at an abbey have been refused.
Barrow Borough Council's planning committee rejected the model of Sir John Laing at Furness Abbey with one councillor saying it would have led to a "terracotta army of statues".
The construction magnate, who died in 1978 aged 98, claimed his prayers at the abbey helped his business' success.
The application will be brought back before planners in July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plan submitted by Sir John's grandson David Laing was recommended for approval by planning officers but opposed by councillors.
Councillor Hazel Edwards expressed concerns the application could set a precedent and lead to a "terracotta army of statues" being introduced at the site.
She said Sir John, who was born in Carlisle, was a "relatively unknown person with only tentative connections to Barrow".
Councillor Colin Thomson, who was chairing the meeting, said: "He's done nothing for the town, he wasn't born here."
David Laing said his grandfather, who built Coventry cathedral, worked in Barrow and "brought work into the area".
The bronze, life-sized sculpture of Sir John, positioned on a wooden bench, would have been situated with its back to the railway line in an area to the north of the main abbey.
"We didn't want it to be obvious or intrusive," Mr Laing said, adding: "It doesn't impact on the visible enjoyment of the abbey itself or the historical context."
The committee felt the proposal did not contribute to the enhancement and historic interest of the area and was out of context with its location.
The application is to be brought before the July planning committee meeting accompanied by further advice from council officers, including draft reasons for refusal, should councillors maintain their opposition to it.
