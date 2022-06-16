Cumbria unitary councils: Recruitment under way for leaders
- Published
Recruitment has started for chief executives of the two new unitary authorities of Cumberland and Westmorland & Furness.
Adverts for the head of paid service at the councils, which will oust Cumbria County Council, have gone live.
Cumberland Council will take over from Carlisle City Council and Allerdale and Copeland borough councils on 1 April.
Westmorland and Furness Council will replace Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow in Furness on the same date.
The chief executive posts have been described as "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape and lead one of two brand new councils for Cumbria".
The shake-up is the biggest change to local government in the county since 1974.
Councillor Mark Fryer, leader of the shadow authority for Cumberland Council, said: "We are looking for an inspirational leader, brimming with energy who is committed to driving forward positive change for the area, delivering quality services that will make a real difference to people's lives."
Interim chief executives have been appointed to the councils while they operate as shadow authorities.
The shadow authorities operate alongside the existing councils for one year until the transition is complete.
Councillor Jonathan Brook, leader of the Westmorland and Furness Council shadow authority, told the Local Democracy reporting Service the new head would "oversee an ambitious programme of transformation and be committed to delivering quality services".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.