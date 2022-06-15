Rampside glamping site 'party field' refused
Plans for a "party field" glamping site have been rejected following a string of objections.
Six metal-clad pods, with potential to hire hot tub and barbecue equipment, would have been installed in a paddock opposite The Clarkes Hotel, Rampside.
Concerns among residents included potential noise and litter issues from holidaymakers, as well as problems with traffic, close to the coastal spot.
A change-of-use application was turned down by Barrow Borough Council
The plans - which attracted 46 objections - had already been recommended for refusal by town planners prior to the meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The shepherd hut-style units, with outdoor decking, would have been managed by the hotel with each one providing space for two people.
Tony Wijack, owner of the Grade 1-listed Rampside Hall, which sits close to the land earmarked for development, felt the proposal would lead to disturbances.
"Guests will socialise outside, they'll eat, they'll drink, they'll listen to music," he said.
"There'll be no supervision. This will lead to anti-social behaviour, beach parties, litter from takeaways."
There was a concern the plans could have "set a precedent" for similar developments.
'Negative impact'
John Long, who owns an adjacent plot of land, added: "The frontage of this party field projects into the road by over a metre.
"The access to this project is creating the only four-way junction that exists in this village, and it's creating it in the narrowest part of the road that exists in the village."
He also feared that vehicles accessing the site would cause road blockages.
Local councillor Hazel Edwards said the development would have a "negative impact" on the coastal area. Another concern was that it was "too close" to housing.
Case officer Maureen Smith described the site in a report as "highly sensitive in terms of landscape impact" and did not feel that noise disturbance could be mitigated by a planning condition.
The application received unanimous refusal.
