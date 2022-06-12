Appleby Horse Fair: Police implement stop and search powers
Two men have been arrested and enhanced police stop and search powers introduced in Appleby.
A Section 60 and 60AA order was put in place when Cumbria Police became aware of people heading to the town with the "intention of causing disorder".
Two men, aged 37 and 24, from outside the county were held on suspicion of violent disorder.
Police said more arrests may follow after weapons were seized in the town, which is hosting the annual horse fair.
The order began at 14:26 BST on Saturday and will run for 24 hours.
Officers said the road at Battlebarrow was sealed off as a precaution to prevent individuals from accessing The Sands and the rest of the town centre.
Ch Supt Matt Kennerley said: "Expert officers are actively reviewing CCTV footage with the aim of identifying offenders and making further arrests.
"A number of weapons, including sticks and bats of various types, as well as bladed weapons have also been seized by officers.
"There is no place at Appleby for those who travel here intent on disorder and violence - and that is a message which comes not just from the police but the local, settled community and the overwhelming majority of the Gypsy and traveller community."
Appleby Horse Fair is one of the largest gatherings for Gypsies and travellers in Europe.
It is a celebration the heritage of the travelling community and traditionally provides an opportunity for trading horses.
