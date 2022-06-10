Frizington man jailed for attacking mum and hitting woman with rock
A man who assaulted his "terrified" mother before attacking another woman with a rock has been jailed.
Aaron Lee Hall flouted a ban to enter Cleator Moor, West Cumbria, where an argument over a phone turned violent.
The 20-year-old later forced his way into a neighbour's home where he hit her in the back of the head.
Hall, of Coronation Drive, Frizington, was sentenced to 24 months in a young offenders institution after admitting three assault charges.
Son was 'evil'
After fleeing the scene he also lunged at and head-butted a police officer following a chase.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Hall had received a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in 2020 which had banned him from entering Cleator Moor, save for certain exceptions.
But on 7 May he flouted the ban by going to his mum's home, where she had been expecting him, and cooked some food.
After she lent him her mobile phone Hall refused to give it back, before he then yelled at her using foul language and insults and refused to leave.
His mum snatched her phone from him and dialled 999 but her son turned violent, grabbed her wrists and twisted them up her back, then broke a kitchen table by kicking it and left
'Hard blow to head'
Hall's mum said she was "terrified" throughout and described her son as "evil", the court was told.
"I just never know what he is going to do next," she said. "If he can do that to a woman, what else can he do?"
She fled to a neighbour's home but Hall pursued her and became physical as the neighbour tried to calm him down.
Hall initially left and began throwing rocks at the house, before forcing his way inside the woman's home who then felt a "hard blow" to the back of her head, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
She was taken to hospital where she underwent a CT scan and the wound was glued.
Hall admitted three assaults, including one causing actual bodily harm and another on an emergency worker, criminal damage and a CBO breach.
Recorder Ian Unsworth QC heard 16 of Hall's 35 previous offences were for violence.
