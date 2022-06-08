Morecambe Bay Hospital Trust declares highest alert
- Published
A hospital trust has declared its highest alert level due to pressure on emergency and urgent care services.
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust moved to an Opel 4, which means comprehensive care cannot be delivered and patient safety may be compromised.
The trust, runs hospitals in south Cumbria and Lancashire, said it had been a busy bank holiday weekend and pressures had continued since.
Chief Executive Aaron Cummins said "patient safety must take priority".
The trust was put in the equivalent of special measures in April 2021.
The Opel 4 status, formerly known as black alert, is part of NHS England's Operational Pressures Escalation Levels framework, designed to bring consistency to the way hospitals handle a crisis.
Mr Cummins said escalating the trust to Opel 4 allows it to take additional steps to "maintain safe services" and help cope with the "growing demands."
"As always, patient safety must take priority and we need to take action to make sure that those who are more clinically urgent get the help they need as quickly as possible."
'Unblocking delays'
Under the move opening hours at Kendal and Morecambe's urgent treatment centres could be extended to accommodate more patients.
Senior clinical staff will also brought in to support staff on the wards to "help unblock" as many delays as possible.
The trust said it would also work with the social care sector so patients well enough to leave hospital could be discharged rather than taking up beds.
Patients have been told to turn up for appointments unless they are contacted otherwise, and to cancel appointments if not needed.
Mr Cummins added: "Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.