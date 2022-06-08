Lake District: Man dies in fall while climbing Raven Crag
A man has died in a fall while climbing with his daughter in the Lake District.
It happened at Raven Crag, above Comb Gill, Borrowdale, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.
A guide and his client, on an adjacent climb, raised the alarm after they saw the man fall some distance, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said.
The man's daughter was found at the bottom of the crag and was taken by helicopter to Cumberland Infirmary for checks, where she was later discharged.
After contacting emergency teams the guide who saw what happened abseiled down to the man to offer assistance, rescuers said.
Air ambulance called in
Volunteer teams from Keswick responded and were joined by a team from RAF Leeming who were in the area.
"The rescue teams approached from below and were able to reach the man in Raven Crag Gully," a spokesman said.
"Despite the best efforts of everyone, tragically the man died from the injuries sustained from his fall.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends."
A coastguard helicopter and the Great North Air Ambulance were also called in to help the operation, which lasted about four-and-a-half hours.
