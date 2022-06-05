Man shot at with nail gun from passing vehicle in Carlisle

Google
The man was shot at near the Cumbria Park Hotel on Carlisle's Scotland Road

A man has been shot at by someone in a passing vehicle who used a nail gun.

He was targeted on Scotland Road in Carlisle, near the Cumbria Park Hotel, at about 18:15 GMT on Saturday.

The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered a minor injury.

Acting inspector Sarah Hodkinson, of Cumbria Police, said the fact it was a minor injury did not in anyway dilute the seriousness of the incident and appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics