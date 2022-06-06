Queen's Platinum Jubilee walking stick made in Cumbria
A walking stick gifted to the Queen by the British Army to mark the Platinum Jubilee was handcrafted in Cumbria.
The monarch was seen with it when she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, at the start of the four-day celebrations.
Traditional stick maker Dennis Wall, from Ulverston, said his creation had a handle of local Herdwick ram's horn on a shank made from mottled hazel.
He was "immensely proud" to see it being held on the balcony.
The stick was one of 10 commissioned by the Army and presented for the Queen to choose the one she wanted.
Once it was selected it was returned to Mr Wall for "some minor alterations to be done which she had specified herself".
He said: "I was immensely proud, and when the camera panned round and I saw how many tens and tens of thousands of people were around and down the mall it brought the enormity of it home to me.
"And then when I saw Charles the next day addressing the nation, he already had one of my sticks, so that's both the Queen and the future king."
General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff, had presented the Queen with the gift as a symbol of the Army's support.
The wood is thought of as a protective talisman in English mythology and is traditionally known in Ireland as the "Tree of Knowledge", the Ministry of Defence added.
The collar of the stick, made from silver, was engraved by Sam James Engraving, based in Goldsmiths' Centre in London, and the Army crest was engraved into the collar.
General Sir Mark described the stick as "elegant, simple and wonderfully handy".
"It was a great privilege in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee to hand over a small token of our gratitude and appreciation of our sovereign's contribution to the Army over the last 70 years," he said.
"We wanted something useful and relevant and always to hand that represented our loyal support and which Her Majesty might find helpful."
