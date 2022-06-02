Homes lost when guest houses become holiday lets - councillors
- Published
The number of guest houses being turned into self-catering holiday lets could have an impact on housing provision, Lake District councils have said.
A report found 40% of houses in Keswick were not permanently occupied and 50% sold were bought for holiday homes.
The Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) has recommended the situation be monitored.
Keswick councillor Tony Lywood said guest house owners found it "hard to resist" the economic realities.
He added: "Bed and breakfasts want to hedge their bets and I don't blame them at all because it's far more lucrative to have a house that's a holiday let than it is almost anything else.
"It's only a problem because, with each bed and breakfast, you have a family living there.
"Once it is turned into a holiday let that family accommodation is gone."
The LDNPA has urged councils to "focus resource to deliver affordable housing".
It said 10 planning applications by Keswick guest houses to convert to holiday lets were awaiting a decision and 15 others in the national park had already been approved.
The report included a warning from Mr Lywood, who is also a member of the LDNPA, that councils "cannot enforce planning regulations when none are required".
All properties are allocated a class type and many holiday homes only need permission if this needs to change to allow rental or if building work is planned.
Mr Lywood said councils could not change this system "without powers so to do", which lie with the government.
Some residents have resorted to trying to buy properties themselves, to keep them as homes for local people.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.