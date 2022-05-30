Shetland teen wheelchair user hopes to conquer Hadrian's Wall trail
A teenage wheelchair user is hoping to complete the challenge of covering the 84-mile (135 km) Hadrian's Wall trail.
Brynn Hauxwell, says he wants to inspire others to get outside, and not be put off by obstacles.
He set off on Friday and is raising funds for Ability Shetland which introduced him to the special mountain trike he is using.
"It has completely changed my life," the 17-year-old, who lives on Shetland, said.
He began in Bowness-on-Solway, Cumbria, and hopes to complete the trail in 10 days.
The path stretches coast-to-coast from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend in North Tyneside.
'Conquer the world'
Brynn, who has autism and a condition which affects the motion in his ankles, visited the wall when he was younger.
"I always wanted to actually visit the rest of the wall but I have not been able to until recently because of having to use the wheelchair.
"I didn't need a wheelchair until I was about 10 or 11 - after that I just wasn't able to get out at all as I would always need someone to push the chair.
"Now I have this mountain trike I have been able to visit places I didn't think I would be able to before."
Brynn said the middle section of the route would likely be difficult when the group goes off-road and up a large section of hills.
Wondering why no one has attempted Hadrians Wall path in a ♿️…— Breaking_down_barriers_with_Brynn (@down_brynn) May 28, 2022
This 17yr old is determined to be the first!!
All for charity to help more people reach their full potential! https://t.co/gvg1xTaXwe pic.twitter.com/QOoZd8AafL
His mum Kim, who is part of the support team, said she hopes her son's journey will inspire others.
"It is worrying and I can't say that I am not nervous but knowing that we have the ropes and the harnesses and also that I am there as well does put my mind at ease," she told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"He is also hoping to inspire other people to get outside - and if people see him and think, if you can do it then I can do it.
"He wants to conquer the world now."
