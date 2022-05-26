Ryan Fitzpatrick murder: Three further arrests over Carlisle death

Ryan Kirkpatrick was attacked in Carlisle city centre in September

Three further people have been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Carlisle.

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was stabbed at Carlyle's Court in the city centre on 18 September and died at the scene.

A woman and two men been charged with assisting an offender and have been bailed to appear before magistrates on 9 June.

Two other men are due to stand trial in October on charges of murder and manslaughter.

