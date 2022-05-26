Hyper-real whale model appears on Whitehaven beach
A hyper-realistic model of a dead whale has been installed on a beach in Cumbria.
The replica sperm whale, created by the Belgium-based Captain Boomer Collective, aims to provoke discussion about pollution and the environment.
The art installation has appeared on beaches and shores around the world, and has now come to Whitehaven Harbour.
It will be on display until Saturday and has already attracted a number of visitors.
Many people initially mistook the artwork for a genuine beached whale.
Adrian Lochhead from Eden Arts said: "Right from when we were down this morning you could see people just coming along and looking at this thing and saying 'I've never seen anything like it'.
"I think this is all about spectacle, about curiosity, about truth, about what's real and what is not real."
