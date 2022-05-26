Kendal baby formula producer to supply US amid shortage
Baby formula produced in Cumbria is being sent to the US to help amid severe shortages.
Kendal Nutricare has been approved by the US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track about two million cans of its Kendamil product.
A combination of US supply chain issues and a manufacturer shutting a factory due to contamination have led to the worst shortages there in decades.
Chief executive Ross McMahon said the move would benefit local dairy farmers.
The firm has taken on 30 people since 2021 as it looked to ramp up its business, and more jobs could be created within the sector.
It is currently holding talks with various supermarket chains in the US.
'Ready to go'
The FDA, which is responsible for overseeing human and veterinary drugs, biological products, food supplies and cosmetics, had to check the formula met US standards.
"We have stock ready to go, we have over 40,000 tins ready if they can put them on a commercial or military flight," Mr McMahon told BBC Radio Cumbria.
It takes about two weeks for the product to be shipped by sea, with the product expected to reach supermarket shelves by June.
Mr McMahon added: "We have taken on about 30 staff since we started recruitment last September, we have been training these people for about four or five months in order to be able to dry the powder and match the standards of our current staff, some have been there for 25 years.
"It is great news [for local farmers] - the great thing is England is the only supplier of organic milk from the the 1st of April that is antibiotic free, which is exactly the standards that they demand in the US so that's very unique.
"The other thing is with goat milk formula there is no goat milk formulas manufactured in the US at the minute."
